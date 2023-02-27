LATEST NEWS

Elections LIVE: BJP's Kinimi re-elected unopposed from Nagaland's Akuluto

In view of the Assembly elections in the northeastern state of Nagaland, the interstate borders have been sealed to prevent undesirable elements and materials from being transported into Assembly Constituencies from outside. As per the Election Commission of India, the voting will start at 7 am today and will conclude at 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. "In compliance with PHQ Signal No.PHQ/ELECTIONCELL/GAE/61/2022-23/387 as per Election Commission of India SOP for the last 72 hours all interstate borders will have to be sealed to prevent undesirable elements and materials from being transported into Assembly Constituency from outside and to apprehend them if they attempt to do so," read an official press release from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nagaland.
