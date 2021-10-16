- Pune Airport to stay closed for fourteen days starting Saturday
- Stalin seeks PM's intervention for release of TN fishermen arrested by SL
- Biden admin, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Sitharaman
- Punjab farm fires till now less than last year's, but more than 2019
- PM Modi to address 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Oct 24
- LeT commander Khandey trapped in encounter with security forces in Pampore
- Too early to conclude on lessons learnt from Covid-19 crisis: Sitharaman
- Top headlines: RBI on capex, US to lift curbs on vaccinated travellers
- Two army personnel killed in encounter in J-K's Poonch district
- Man killed at farmers' protest site; parties condemn violence
LIVE: All eyes on crucial CWC meet, Covid cases hit 34,052,687 in India
Sonia Gandhi, Interim Congress President
Live news updates: A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will take place today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. At the meeting, CWC is expected to give the go-ahead for an organisational election for a full-term chief. The meeting would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. The upcoming assembly polls in five states next year including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers’ protests, and the economic situation of the country are likely to be on agenda.
Meanwhile, India continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases. Active caseload is nearing the 200,000-mark, while the tally has surged to 34,052,687.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
