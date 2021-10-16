JUST IN
LIVE: All eyes on crucial CWC meet, Covid cases hit 34,052,687 in India

Latest news LIVE updates: At the Congress Working Committee meet, upcoming assembly polls, Lakhimpur violence, farmers' protests are likely to be on agenda. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi, Interim Congress President
Live news updates: A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will take place today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. At the meeting, CWC is expected to give the go-ahead for an organisational election for a full-term chief. The meeting would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. The upcoming assembly polls in five states next year including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers’ protests, and the economic situation of the country are likely to be on agenda.

Meanwhile, India continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases. Active caseload is nearing the 200,000-mark, while the tally has surged to 34,052,687.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

