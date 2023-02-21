LIVE news: 3 dead, more than 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey, Syria
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56 km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 10. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in the statement.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday. Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed trapped.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court against Election Commission's decision last week to give the party name and symbol to the faction led by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde which has been recognised by the poll panel as the real Shiv Sena. The plea said that the poll panel "failed" to consider that his action enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray, who addressed the media in Mumabi, said everything has been "stolen" from him but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen.
No other Prime Minister got their people rescued from a conflict zone like PM Narendra Modi did by evacuating over 22,500 students while enforcing a ceasefire after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said on Monday. "No other Prime Minister in the history of India has been as great as Modi ji. He stopped the Russia-Ukraine war to evacuate 22,500 students from there back to India," Nadda further said while addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Karnataka's Udupi.
