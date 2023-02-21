JUST IN

LIVE news: 3 dead, more than 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey, Syria
Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in Rs 20 crores water bill scam
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala: NCS
Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained
Terrorists under pressure, carrying out targeted killings in J&K: Jitendra
AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting examinations
Status check: 30% recovery in IBC so far, shows CareEdge data
Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23
Govt committee to monitor high temperature impact on wheat crop
Uber to introduce EVs in India for ride-sharing in push to clean cars
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE news: 3 dead, more than 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey, Syria

Catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Earthquake

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Turkey easrthquake
(Photo: AP/PTI)

Introduction

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56 km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 10. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in the statement.
READ MORE

Key Events