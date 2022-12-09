JUST IN

Confident of getting MCD mayor's chair as numbers are on our side: AAP
Municipal commissioner presents MCD budget to special officer: Report
Latest LIVE: Himachal's Cong MLAs to meet today to decide chief minister
Pottery Barn announces global partnership with actress Deepika Padukone
Top Headlines: No census before LS polls, HUL's health and wellbeing foray
Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Two women sue Elon Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
US govt aware of long delays in Indian visa appointments: White House
Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?
Global tally of malaria cases, deaths remained stable in 2021, says WHO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Latest LIVE: Himachal's Cong MLAs to meet today to decide chief minister

The Congress was earlier planning a meeting of its MLAs in Chandigarh but changed its plans later

Topics
Assembly elections | Himachal Pradesh elections | Congress

BS Web Desk  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan today. (PTI Photo)
After registering a win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Congress MLAs will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide on the chief minister. Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan today.

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday. Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including Chennai. A Twitter update from the India Meteorological Department said Mandous lay over 270 km east south east of Karaikal.

India will not be an ally of the United States but will be another great power, a top White House official said Thursday asserting there is no other bilateral relationship that is being "deepened and strengthened" more rapidly than between the two countries over the last 20 years.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Assembly elections

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 09:33 IST