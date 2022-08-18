Latest news LIVE updates: Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet today

Ukrainian President is meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to review the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets to help alleviate the global grain crisis and discuss diplomatic ways to end the six-month-old war. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that he has no doubt the three leaders will also discuss the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzha nuclear power plant, where and have accused each other of shelling.

Delhi recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities and 1,652 new cases on Wednesday even as the positivity rate came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday, almost a 10 per cent decline from the previous day. The positivity rate on Wednesday was the lowest since July 31, when Delhi had logged 1,263 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.