Latest news LIVE updates: Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet today

Delhi recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities and 1,652 new cases on Wednesday even as the positivity rate came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday, almost a 10 per cent decline from the previous day. The positivity rate on Wednesday was the lowest since July 31, when Delhi had logged 1,263 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 06:44 IST