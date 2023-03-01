Latest news LIVE: Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year
Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes: Check benefits, other details
LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data
LIVE: PM to reply in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks tomorrow: Dhankhar
Latest LIVE: Iran team refuses to sing national anthem at Fifa World Cup
-
The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today.
With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,103 per cylinder from tofay in Delhi, reports ANI. Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power while Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education and health departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet, officials said on Tuesday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called upon the student community to think out-of-the-box and come up with innovative solutions to the country's developmental challenges. Responding to the recent BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that restricting the documentary from being shown to the public reflects cowardness.
Responding to the recent BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that restricting the documentary from being shown to the public reflects cowardness.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 07:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU