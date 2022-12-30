LIVE news updates: PM Modi's mother a role model for all, says Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100
Latest news LIVE: TRS renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), says KCR
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,529 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Latest news LIVE: Light Combat Helicopters inducted into Indian Air Force
Latest news LIVE: ED attaches assets worth Rs 2,747 cr in ABG Shipyard case
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Heeraben has passed away. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a report highlighted the economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan for the coming year as about 20 million people are at risk of facing acute hunger by the end of March 2023, TOLO news reported. The report predicted that four million children and women will experience acute malnutrition, with malnutrition rates continuing to be exceedingly high.
Russia fired more than 120 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration.
Pele, 82, passed away in a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after spending nearly a month, battling complications related to advanced cancer. He had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 and neither his family, nor doctors, specified whether it had spread to other organs. He was recently under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunction".
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 08:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU