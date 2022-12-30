JUST IN
LIVE news updates: PM Modi's mother a role model for all, says Amit Shah

Live news updates: Shah said a mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life and the pain of losing a mother is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world

Narendra Modi | Gujarat | Ahmedabad

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Heeraben has passed away. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a report highlighted the economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan for the coming year as about 20 million people are at risk of facing acute hunger by the end of March 2023, TOLO news reported. The report predicted that four million children and women will experience acute malnutrition, with malnutrition rates continuing to be exceedingly high.

Russia fired more than 120 missiles at cities across Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration.

Pele, 82, passed away in a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after spending nearly a month, battling complications related to advanced cancer. He had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 and neither his family, nor doctors, specified whether it had spread to other organs. He was recently under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunction".

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 08:08 IST

