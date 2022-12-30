Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (99) passed away at a hospital in on Friday. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Heeraben has passed away. PM Modi had reached from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a report highlighted the economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan for the coming year as about 20 million people are at risk of facing acute hunger by the end of March 2023, TOLO news reported. The report predicted that four million children and women will experience acute malnutrition, with malnutrition rates continuing to be exceedingly high.

fired more than 120 missiles at cities across on Thursday, CNN reported Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The attack reportedly has damaged homes, as well as playgrounds, according to the Kyiv city military administration.

Pele, 82, passed away in a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after spending nearly a month, battling complications related to advanced cancer. He had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 and neither his family, nor doctors, specified whether it had spread to other organs. He was recently under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunction".