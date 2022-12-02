Latest LIVE: NIA arrests main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Friday it has arrested the main conspirator behind the 2021 Ludhiana court from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur. The in Ludhiana court building in December last year killed one person and injured six others.



German forward Thomas Muller says "It's absolute catastrophe". Expressing his disappointment after the four-time champions crashed out from the Fifa World Cup, he says, "It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough [if Spain hadn't lost to Japan]. It's a feeling of powerlessness. If that was my last game for Germany, it has been a tremendous pleasure, thank you very much." It's the second successive time that Germany has been eliminated from the group stage.

India is ready to take its place at the global top tables, including G-20 and UN Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj says. Kamboj says India has been providing solutions to the pressing global issues for the past two years when the world grappled with a pandemic. And now, she adds, when multilateral architecture is under stress. "India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table," Kambok tells reporters.