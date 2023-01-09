LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days, says SII CEO Poonawalla

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm top govt offices, Supreme Court in Brazil

Supporters of former Brazilian president who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square. Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency.





Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla says its Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, adding it works well against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Bharti Vidyapeeth University in Pune, Poonawalla, said, "Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield".