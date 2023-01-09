LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

JUST IN

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore

Narendra Modi | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | Delhi-NCR

New Delhi 
Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days, says SII CEO Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla says its Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, adding it works well against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Bharti Vidyapeeth University in Pune, Poonawalla, said, "Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield".


Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm top govt offices, Supreme Court in Brazil
Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square. Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency.

 
Delhi govt to soon launch common mobility cards for DTC, cluster buses
The Delhi government will soon provide digital ticketing solutions compliant with National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) across all its buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). The NCMC-compliant digital ticketing solution will enable public transport in Delhi, beginning with buses, to move away from manual ticketing, according to an official statement. The Delhi Transport department issued a notice inviting an e-tender for this on Sunday.

January 09 2023