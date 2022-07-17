JUST IN

Govt to brief Parliament floor leaders of political parties on Sri Lanka
Latest live: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks on Ladakh
Canada police identify vehicle linked to killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Karnataka to introduce new employment policy soon, says CM Bommai
CJI NV Ramana expresses concern on passing of bills without debates
Bengal logs 2,839 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths; positivity rate at 18.05%
DCW notice to Delhi Police on rape, attempt to murder of 15-year-old girl
Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan; more to follow in coming days
Tamil Nadu logs 2,340 new Covid-19 cases, active cases stand at 17,228
Maharashtra reports 2,382 Covid cases, eight deaths; active cases at 15,521
Live: Sharjah-Hyd IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi after technical issues

From coronavirus cases in India to presidential elections, catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The talks are scheduled to take place at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the region, official sources said. The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11.

Seeking a smooth functioning of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties would meet on Sunday and will hold discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president. The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

Former Nepal Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday. The meeting is part of saffron party's 'Know BJP' initiative launched on its foundation day on April 6. Prachanda is visiting India on invitation of the BJP chief Nadda. He is expected to reach New Delhi on Friday. In-charge of party foreign affairs department, Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale told IANS that Prachanda wil be visiting India on invitation of BJP chief Nadda. "He (Prachanda) will meet Nadda ji on Sunday as part of our intiative 'Know BJP'," he said.

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 08:29 IST