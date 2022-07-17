Live: Sharjah-Hyd IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi after technical issues

India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The talks are scheduled to take place at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the region, official sources said. The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11.

Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties would meet on Sunday and will hold discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president. The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

Seeking a smooth functioning of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.