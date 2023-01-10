Latest LIVE: 36 trains running late due to dense fog in northern India

govt has collapsed, AAP CM should resign: BJP leader

BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in and said that the administration of the state had completely collapsed and demanded that Chief MInister should "immediately resign". He said on Monday that due to the "lopsided" and "myopic vision" of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, there is an unprecedented collapse of the state administration as the AAP leadership had completely failed.

South Asia is the hotspot of the climate crisis with the people there most prone to die from its impact, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "South Asia is one of the world's global climate crisis hotspots -- in which people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than elsewhere. As always, those developing countries least responsible (for climate change) are the first to suffer" because of it," he added at a UN-sponsored fund-raising conference in Geneva to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods.

The United States has announced an additional $100 million to Pakistan for its recovery and reconstruction efforts after the devastating floods last year that killed 1,739 and affected 33 million people. The funding also includes humanitarian assistance to support flood relief and recovery efforts in refugee hosting areas, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference here on Monday.