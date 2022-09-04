Latest news LIVE: Ukraine's nuclear plant cut from main power line again

JUST IN

Amit Shah urges southern states to find solutions for river water sharing
Investments worth Rs 10.44 trn lined up ahead of Invest Rajasthan Summit
Large number of foreigners included in NRC list: Ex-NRC State Coordinator
CBI arrests another TMC leader, Raju Sahani in West Bengal chit fund case
BJP slams AAP in Punjab over illegal mining along border, demands CBI probe
NGT imposes environmental compensation of Rs 3,500 cr on West Bengal govt
33% Indian households cut milk consumption amid price rise concerns: Survey
Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate 30th southern zonal council meet
IRCTC cancels 173 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 3 here
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,208, damages mount to $10 billion
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
A video grab released by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing on its premises | Photo: AP
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "will come down to 50 seats" in the 2024 elections "if all Opposition parties fight together", and added, "I am working for that." The Bihar CM was speaking at his party JDU's executive meeting in Patna, where two resolutions were passed, a) authorising Kumar to work for the Opposition unity, and b) there's an "undeclared emergency" in the country under the BJP.

Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, once again went off in the early hours of the day amid the shelling that destroyed a key power line. These claims came a day after a team of inspections from the UN nuclear agency arrived at the plant to inspect for damage, Al Jazeera reported citing local Russian-backed authorities.

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said, reported AP. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital.

