Latest news Live: Will decide on cabinet formation soon, says: Shinde

Delhi on Monday reported considerable decline in fresh Covid infection in last 24 hours, at 420 against 648 reported the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen marginally to 5.25 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,938, out of which the number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,348. With 749 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 1,908,223.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday night were seen leaving the residence of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after attending the party core committee meeting. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and CT Ravi were also present during the meeting. BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, "The meeting was regarding the Presidential poll as NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will come here on July 14... No talks happened on cabinet expansion."