Latest News LIVE updates: EU to open borders to tourists from 14 nations

Indian Railways would expand its suburban services in Mumbai from today and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal had said on Tuesday. The trains would, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the state government.

Meanwhile, the plans to open its borders to non-essential travellers, such as tourists and most business people. from a limited number of countries outside the bloc from today. The 27 EU governments agreed on an initial "safe list" of 14 countries, which excludes the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution by virtual vote today, calling on countries to adopt a halt in hostilities to focus on the Covid-19 virus.

