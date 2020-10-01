JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Javadekar says 5 states to meet today over air pollution

Today's meeting will be attended by environment ministers and environment secretaries of 5 states and UTs -- Delhi, Punjab Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a state environment ministers' meeting would take place today over the issue of pollution while asserting that various measures had already been taken in order to curb it. He added that it needed to be understood that pollution would stay for 2-3 months and it also had a "geographic" reason for it. Today's meeting will be attended by environment ministers and environment secretaries of 5 states and UTs -- Delhi, Punjab Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled the new Defence Acquisition Procedure of 2020 (DAP 2020), which will govern the procurement of defence equipment from the capital budget. It will supersede the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016 from today.

The Delhi High Court will today resume hearing on Brijesh Thakur's appeal against a trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

There will be some changes in rules for products and transactions impacting the daily lives of the people from today. These changes range from norms for payment of income tax, driving licence, health insurance, credit cards and food products.

