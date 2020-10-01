- Latest news LIVE: Javadekar says 5 states to meet today over air pollution
- There's no going back on terrorism remark on Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya
- Andhra Pradesh govt posts Anil Kumar Singhal as Principal Health Secretary
- Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Gandhi's birth anniversary
- Chemicals minister launches home delivery of fertilisers for Andhra farmers
- Union Min Harsh Vardhan launches CSIR technologies for rural development
- Monsoon withdraws from Delhi; Assam flood situation marginally deteriorates
- BrahMos missile launch showcases enhanced operational capabilities: PM
- India, China evaluate outcome of 6th round of commanders talks: MEA
- Farm laws axe middlemen, allow farmers to sell to pvt firms: Jitendra Singh
Today's meeting will be attended by environment ministers and environment secretaries of 5 states and UTs -- Delhi, Punjab Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a state environment ministers' meeting would take place today over the issue of pollution while asserting that various measures had already been taken in order to curb it. He added that it needed to be understood that pollution would stay for 2-3 months and it also had a "geographic" reason for it. Today's meeting will be attended by environment ministers and environment secretaries of 5 states and UTs -- Delhi, Punjab Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled the new Defence Acquisition Procedure of 2020 (DAP 2020), which will govern the procurement of defence equipment from the capital budget. It will supersede the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016 from today.
The Delhi High Court will today resume hearing on Brijesh Thakur's appeal against a trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.
There will be some changes in rules for products and transactions impacting the daily lives of the people from today. These changes range from norms for payment of income tax, driving licence, health insurance, credit cards and food products.
