Kanpur encounter LIVE updates: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed, says UP Police

India and China are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the border row today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was killed while being taken to Kanpur after arrest yesterday, according to media reports. He had been arrested days after eight UP cops were killed in a failed encounter bid.

Meanwhile, on the India-China stand-off front, the two countries are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the border row today to thrash out modalities for further de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control. India had on Thursday rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate to the nation a 750-Mw solar project at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Delhi Metro will be one of its institutional customers outside the state. The project comprises three solar generating units of 250 Mw each located on a 500-hectare plot inside a solar park.

In view of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state, which will be int force from 10 pm today to 5 am on July 13.

On the education front, CISCE will declare the ICSE and ISC results 2020 at 3 pm today.

