- Latest news LIVE: Expert panel to discuss corona vaccine procurement today
- Top Headlines: Murthy's warning on GDP, PVR eyes the bigger picture, & more
- A people's poet signs out: Rahat Indori dies during Covid-19 treatment
- MoD go-ahead to 'Make in India' acquisitions worth Rs 8,722 crore
- Every worker wants Rahul Gandhi to be the party president: Congress
- Kozhikode plane crash: 74 injured discharged from hospitals, says Air India
- Agriculture Minister Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh
- Indian envoy, Nepal foreign secretary to hold talks on August 17: Report
- 72-hour yajna for Pranab Mukherjee's fast recovery at his ancestral place
- AAP teachers' wing demands probe into non-payment of salaries to DU staff
Latest news LIVE updates: Facebook post sparks mob violence in Bengaluru
Protestors set fire to vehicles and surrounded Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy 's residence, NDTV reported. Stay tuned for latest news live updates
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Photo: ANI
Two people died in Bengaluru when the police opened fire Tuesday night on a group protesting a Facebook message allegedly posted by an aide of a Congress lawmaker, said media reports. Protestors set fire to vehicles and surrounded Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy 's residence, NDTV reported. The man who posted the Facebook message has been arrested. NDTV said he is Murthy’s relative and Hindustan Times said he is "associated" with him. According to news agency ANI, 60 policemen sustained injuries as the mob hurled bottles and stones at them.
Meanwhile, as Russia launches the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, India’s expert group on vaccine administration will meet today to discuss suitable selection, delivery, procurement of the coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More