Latest news LIVE updates: Facebook post sparks mob violence in Bengaluru

Protestors set fire to vehicles and surrounded Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy 's residence, NDTV reported. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Photo: ANI
Two people died in Bengaluru when the police opened fire Tuesday night on a group protesting a Facebook message allegedly posted by an aide of a Congress lawmaker, said media reports. Protestors set fire to vehicles and surrounded Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy 's residence, NDTV reported. The man who posted the Facebook message has been arrested. NDTV said he is Murthy’s relative and Hindustan Times said he is "associated" with him. According to news agency ANI, 60 policemen sustained injuries as the mob hurled bottles and stones at them.

Meanwhile, as Russia launches the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, India’s expert group on vaccine administration will meet today to discuss suitable selection, delivery, procurement of the coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

