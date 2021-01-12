LIVE updates: Trump issues emergency declaration for Biden's inauguration

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Indian spinner Ashwin says racial slurs must be dealt with iron fist
LIVE: House Democrats begin bid to remove Donald Trump from office
LIVE: Indian forces foiled Pakistan plot for terror attack, says PM Modi
LIVE: India on track to achieve Paris climate goals, says PM Modi
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone for development projects in Kutch
-
US President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through January 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival today via video conferencing.
The Indian Navy will kick-start a two-day mega defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' today covering the country's 7,516 km coastline and exclusive economic zone, officials said.
Billed as India's largest coastal defence exercise, it will involve all the 13 coastal states and Union Territories along with other maritime stakeholders, they said.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU