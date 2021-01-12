LIVE updates: Trump issues emergency declaration for Biden's inauguration

US President approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through January 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.



Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second Youth Parliament Festival today via video conferencing.



The Indian Navy will kick-start a two-day mega defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' today covering the country's 7,516 km coastline and exclusive economic zone, officials said.



Billed as India's largest coastal defence exercise, it will involve all the 13 coastal states and Union Territories along with other maritime stakeholders, they said.





