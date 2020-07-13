JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Pilot to skip Congress meeting today

The Congress has called a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators today to iron out differences between Pilot and Gehlot. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Rajasthan govt

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sachin Pilot
Even as a political crisis in Rajasthan continues over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, the Congress has called a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators today and rushed two central observers – Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken – to Jaipur. These are part of the party's efforts to iron out issues between Pilot and Gehlot, who have differed on a number of issues since the formation of the party’s government in 2018.

Meanwhile, to stem the spread of coronavirus, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting today. This lockdown will be in force until July 23. 

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh