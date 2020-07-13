- Lalu flouting rules, has set up court in prison hospital: Jharkhand BJP
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Pilot to skip Congress meeting today
The Congress has called a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators today to iron out differences between Pilot and Gehlot. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today
Even as a political crisis in Rajasthan continues over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, the Congress has called a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators today and rushed two central observers – Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken – to Jaipur. These are part of the party's efforts to iron out issues between Pilot and Gehlot, who have differed on a number of issues since the formation of the party’s government in 2018.
Meanwhile, to stem the spread of coronavirus, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting today. This lockdown will be in force until July 23.
