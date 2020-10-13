LIVE: Amazon to hold Prime Day event from today, aim for holiday shoppers

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Apple to hold special event on October 13, new iPhones expected
Top headlines: Made in India iPhone, more defence import embargoes, & more
LIVE: 8 union ministers to hold virtual rallies about farm laws in Punjab
Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals on smartphones, new launches, offers, and more
Latest News LIVE: Secure the leadership of Bihar with Nitish, says Nadda
-
Amazon.com Inc will hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, today and tomorrow as the e-commerce giant aims for an early kickstart to the holiday season. The company earlier this year had postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhi's Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. "So far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land where non-basmati rice is grown," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and rename Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society today at 11 am via video conferencing.
Apple Inc will hold a special event today which most analysts believe will be used to unveil new iPhones with 5G capabilities. Apple hinted at new, faster networking capabilities in the invitation for the event, which read: "Hi, Speed."
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU