LIVE: Amazon to hold Prime Day event from today, aim for holiday shoppers

Amazon.com Inc will hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, today and tomorrow as the e-commerce giant aims for an early kickstart to the holiday season. The company earlier this year had postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Delhi Chief Minister would on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhi's Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. "So far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land where non-basmati rice is grown," he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and rename Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society today at 11 am via video conferencing.



Apple Inc will hold a special event today which most analysts believe will be used to unveil new iPhones with 5G capabilities. Apple hinted at new, faster networking capabilities in the invitation for the event, which read: "Hi, Speed."

