Latest news LIVE: Haryana schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from today
Schools in Haryana will reopen from today for students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for board examinations next year. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear today a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making alleged irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry and conducting "media trials" against its members on various issues.
Schools in Haryana will reopen from today for students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for board examinations next year.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) facility in the country would become operational from 12.30 am on Monday (December 14).
Defence PSU GRSE-built first Project 17A stealth frigate, an addition to the naval power of the venerable Indian Navy, will be launched today on the banks of the Hooghly river. After touching water, the first of the three state-of-the-art naval ships being built by the GRSE under Project 17A would undergo extensive trials and fittings of ultra-modern gadgets before it is delivered to the Navy.
The Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal's chief secretary and director general of police today over attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy last week.
The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin arriving in US states from today.
Voters cast their ballots in the US presidential election more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast today when the Electoral College meets.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from today. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the meetings would be held virtually this year. The first set of consultations would be held with top industrialists, the Ministry of Finance tweeted on Sunday.
The cabinet secretary-headed core group of secretaries on divestmetn will, today, take up the issue of preliminary information memorandum (PIM) and expression of interest (EOI) for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India that may include conditions such as a one-year lock in period and a three-year business continuity plan.
