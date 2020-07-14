India-China LIVE update: Military commanders to hold high-level talks today

The Indian and Chinese armies will hold the fourth round of talks between their senior commanders today, with a focus on finalising modalities for the next phase of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh in a "time-bound" manner.

The high-level meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Also, the Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the encounters of Vikas Dubey and his five aides, all allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3.

Meanwhile, a 9-day has been imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts in Karnataka starting today in view of the steep surge in number of cases in Karnataka.

