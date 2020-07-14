India-China LIVE update: Military commanders to hold high-level talks today

JUST IN
The Indian and Chinese armies will hold their fourth round of talks of senior commanders today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Indian and Chinese armies will hold the fourth round of talks between their senior commanders today, with a focus on finalising modalities for the next phase of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh in a "time-bound" manner.

The high-level meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Also, the Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the encounters of Vikas Dubey and his five aides, all allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3.

Meanwhile, a 9-day lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts in Karnataka starting today in view of the steep surge in number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

