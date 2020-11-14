LIVE updates: EAM Jaishankar to represent India at East Asia Summit today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at a virtual summit of the (EAS) on Saturday. The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and will see participation from all the 18 EAS countries, the MEA said.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. All trades executed in the Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations. The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple today along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and Covid-19 cases in the city.

