- LIVE: Covid-infected and those in containment zones to take NEET 2020 today
- Bengaluru riots: Police names Congress corporators in charge sheet
- Scrapping Article 370 was weighing on me during detention: Mehbooba Mufti
- Heavy rains predicted in parts of Maharashtra over three days: IMD
- Tanishq's oneness ad bares divide after firm succumbs to pressure
- India-China border row: 7th round of talks ends without any agreement
- DMRC to conduct online survey travel pattern of commuters amid coronavirus
- Six Odisha districts participate in Tsunami preparedness mock drill
- Africa could be next century's growth engine: L&T CEO Subrahmanyan
- Cong leaders hit out at trolls forcing withdrawal of Tanishq advertisement
LIVE: Covid-infected and those in containment zones to take NEET 2020 today
SC has allowed students who could not take the NEET exam earlier, either being Covid-19 positive or being in containment zones, to appear for the exam today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Student undergoes thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Sector 14, in Gurugram on Sunday.
The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions that have raised issues concerning the six-month moratorium on loan payments announced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pleas on Tuesday came up for hearing before a Bench, comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah, which said it would hear the matter on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court has allowed students who missed this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations due to being infected by Covid-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a Yellow Warning predicting heavy rainfall over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal in Odisha.
Different protesting Punjab farmer bodies will today hold talks with the Centre over the new farm laws in New Delhi. The decision to this effect was taken by representatives of several farmers' organisations at a meeting in Chandigarh.
Bihar Chief Minister Chief Nitish Kumar will address four rallies today as part of the Janata Dal-United campaign for Bihar aAssembly elections.
Meanwhile, India's second-largest software services firm Infosys will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
