Latest news LIVE Maharashtra Panchayat election 2021: Voting today

Latest live news updates: Over 14,000 Gram Panchayats in 34 districts of Maharashtra will go to polls today, with state election commissioner UPS Madan saying all preparations are in place for the elections. There are 27,920 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra and the polls will cover 34 districts, barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. Polling will take place between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm, except in four tehsils of Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, where voting will end at 3 pm.
The third phase of the government's flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched today in 600 districts across all states of the country.
After a stellar set of numbers by information technology (IT) majors TCS, Infosys and Wipro, all eyes are now on HCL Technologies that is slated to post its October-December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21) earnings today.
Telecom operators have informed subscribers that they would need to prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phones from today, in line with the telecom department's recent directive.
Classroom teaching for students of undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma courses in Karnataka will resume on today.
Kerala 's budget will be presented today.
The final voter list for the assembly election in West Bengal will be published today.
