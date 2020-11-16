JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Initial bids for BPCL privatisation to close today

All eyes are on Reliance, which has so far remained tight-lipped about its intentions for BPCL. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news today

BPCL

New Delhi 

BPCL
Initial bids for the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) will close on Monday amid indications of supermajors like the UK's BP Plc, France's Total and Saudi Aramco unlikely to bid. The acquisition makes sense for companies which can double the profit by growing the business. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world's largest single-location oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat can be one such company, according to a Business Standard report.

Places of religious worship in Maharashtra, which have been shut since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March, will reopen from Diwali 'Padwa' today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the "Statue of Peace" in Rajasthan's Pali district via video-conferencing today to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain monk Acharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

