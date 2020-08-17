Latest news LIVE: Rajasthan HC to deliver verdict on BSP MLAs' merger today

JUST IN
Top headlines: Tata may sell JLR, UK steel biz, CBDT undergoing facelift
Rajasthan High Court will today deliver its verdict on pleas related to the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in the state. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday.
Latest news today live updates: The Rajasthan High Court will today deliver its verdict on petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Madan Dilawar and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan.

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge Bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to paucity of time. It will resume today.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 07:25 IST

