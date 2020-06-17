- Latest News Live updates: Closely monitoring India-China situation, says US
- Galwan Valley clash: 20 Indian soldiers killed in face-off with China
- Amrapali group auditor sent to 7-day custody by ED special court
- UN chief concerned over reports of violence, deaths at India, China LAC
- India-China border face-off: At least 20 Army personnel killed in Ladakh
- Rajasthan seeks CSR benefits for CM relief fund: SC asks govt to respond
- Face-off in Ladakh result of China's attempt to change status quo: MEA
- As Covid-19 situation improves, Rajasthan lifts curbs on movement of people
- Rajnath Singh discusses Ladakh situation with top military brass, briefs PM
- India-China should initiate talks to defuse tensions at border: CPI(M)
Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Catch latest updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold an interaction with chief ministers of states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and others, which are seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases and death numbers.
In a steep escalation of the ongoing Sino-Indian border face-off in eastern Ladakh, soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attacked and killed 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, on Monday night.
