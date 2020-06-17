JUST IN
Latest News Live updates: Closely monitoring India-China situation, says US

Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Catch latest updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

People stage a protest against China in Ahmedabad, amid border tensions between the two countries photo: reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold an interaction with chief ministers of states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and others, which are seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases and death numbers. 

In a steep escalation of the ongoing Sino-Indian border face-off in eastern Ladakh, soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attacked and killed 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, on Monday night.

