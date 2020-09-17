Latest news LIVE: Rajnath to make statement in RS on India-China standoff

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI said. After his statement, Opposition leaders will speak and Singh may then give a clarification, if required, according to a PTI report.
The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS nations will hold a virtual meeting today. Indian NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out in protest from a virtual meeting of the national security advisors of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after Pakistani representative projected a "fictitious map" that inaccurately depicted the borders of the two countries.
On the markets front, IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week on a remarkable note, will make stock market debut today.
Delhi Police will file the charge sheet in the High Court today in a case under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.
The CPI(M) has called a nationwide campaign against the government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from September 17 to September 22, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.
In another news, from today, Twitter will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process.
