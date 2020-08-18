Latest news LIVE updates: Decision on reopening hotels, gyms in Delhi today

Latest news today live updates: A decision on whether hotels, gymnasiums and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen in the national capital is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today, officials said on Monday.

The Madras High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by Vedanta Limited challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s closure of its Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi on May 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court would be resuming the hearing on the UGC Guidelines case today. The decision on final year exams would depend on SC verdict.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day