- India elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council for 2-year term
- 'Exaggerated and untenable': MEA on China's claim over Galwan Valley
- India-China border dispute: Capable of giving a fitting reply, says PM Modi
- Assam oil well fire continues, OIL says production getting affected
- IT industry veteran Tiger Ramesh launches caravan tourism services company
- Cases on the rise, more ICUs may be needed in coming days, says Delhi CM
- SBI to ICICI Bank, here's how many Indian banks operate in China, Hong Kong
- AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage pick up service for passengers
- Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led coalition govt in Manipur
- Chinese nationals in India fear backlash, anxious over anti-China sentiment
Latest News Live updates: Petrol price hiked again; India secures UNSC seat
Coronavirus curve in India is constantly rising. Delhi's health minister has also tested positive for Covid-19
India China tension | Ladakh standoff | Lockdown
Following the death of 20 soldiers in clashes with Chinese troopers in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “peace-loving” India was capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked. Meanwhile, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed state-owned BSNL and MTNL to exclude Chinese gearmakers from supplying 4G telecom equipment.
The coronavirus curve in India, meanwhile, is constantly rising. Delhi's health minister, Satyendar Jain, and lawmaker Atishi have also tested positive for Covid-19.
Petrol and diesel prices have again been hiked to Rs 77.81/litre (increase by Re 0.53) and Rs 76.43/litre (increase by Re 0.64) in Delhi.
