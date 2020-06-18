Latest News Live updates: Petrol price hiked again; India secures UNSC seat

JUST IN
Coronavirus curve in India is constantly rising. Delhi's health minister has also tested positive for Covid-19

Following the death of 20 soldiers in clashes with Chinese troopers in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “peace-loving” India was capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked. Meanwhile, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed state-owned BSNL and MTNL to exclude Chinese gearmakers from supplying 4G telecom equipment.

The coronavirus curve in India, meanwhile, is constantly rising. Delhi's health minister, Satyendar Jain, and lawmaker Atishi have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Petrol and diesel prices have again been hiked to Rs 77.81/litre (increase by Re 0.53) and Rs 76.43/litre (increase by Re 0.64) in Delhi.

