LIVE: SC to hear plea against Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' show today

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea that has raised grievance over Sudarshan TV's Bindas Bol' programme, whose promo claimed that the channel would show a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'. The matter came up for hearing before a Bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on September 15. The Bench restrained the channel from telecasting the episodes of the programme till further orders, saying the intent of aired episodes prima facie appeared to vilify the community.
In another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate to the nation the "historic" Kosi rail mega bridge through video-conference and also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities in Bihar. Modi has either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of a number of development projects in the poll-bound state in the past few days. The total cost of these infrastructure and other programmes are estimated to be about Rs 16,000 crore.
