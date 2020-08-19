Latest news LIVE: Centre may decide on privatisation of 6 airports today

Latest news today live updates: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will place a proposal for "further" privatisation of airports before the Union Cabinet today. In the first round of privatisation by the Narendra Modi government, airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model in February 2019.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty for the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna, for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to Mumbai.

