Latest news LIVE: Centre may decide on privatisation of 6 airports today

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will place a proposal for "further" privatisation of airports before the Union Cabinet today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation

Latest news today live updates: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will place a proposal for "further" privatisation of airports before the Union Cabinet today. In the first round of privatisation by the Narendra Modi government, airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model in February 2019.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty for the transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna, for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to Mumbai.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 09:10 IST

