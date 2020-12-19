J-K DDC elections LIVE: Last-phase polling in 28 constituencies underway

- Farmers' protest LIVE: Ready to talk, says PM Modi as protests continue
J-K DCC polls: 13 of the DCC constituencies fall in the Kashmir division while 15 are from Jammu. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter | Photo: PTI
Latest news live updates: Over 630,000 voters will decide the fate of 168 candidates, including 46 women, in the last phase of the district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Assocham Foundation Week on Saturday via video conferencing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit poll-bound West Bengal on a two-day trip from today, with the political atmosphere in the state heating up amid speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP by the weekend.
Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of senior party leaders today to formulate the party's strategy on the current political scenario amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws. The meeting will continue for 10 days.
Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate India’s first hypersonic wind tunnel — a missile and aircraft testing facility so high-tech that only the US and Russia have them.
