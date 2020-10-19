Latest news LIVE: DU admission process under 2nd cut-off list from today

The Delhi University's admission process under the second cut-off list will commence from today, with principals saying they are all geared up for the process after the first round.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today at 11 am.



Later in the evening, he will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting via video conferencing. The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting had for the last 15 years fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development, the Prime Minister's Office noted in a statement.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala for three days starting today. He will hold a review meetings in Malappuram on Covid-19 situation in his constituency.



The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state Assembly today to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre's farm laws.



