Latest news LIVE: IPL 2020 to begin today in Dubai; MI to take on CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will start today in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the delayed tournament opener.

The Digital Communication Commission, the apex decision-making body of the telecom department, is likely to take up the issue of data security and ownership in its meeting scheduled for today. The commission may also discuss the limitations recommended by the telecom regulator Trai on network testing following concerns raised by incumbent players over pan-India free service being provided by Reliance Jio for a long time during network testing.

The South Western Railway said that the first 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka, between Bengaluru and Delhi, will run from today to October 19. The decision to operate the train was in line with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the 2020-21 budget to build a seamless cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat and fish.

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), West Bengal, will organise its first e-Lok Adalat today, Registrar General of Calcutta High Court Rai Chatterjee said. Around 20,000 cases are expected to be heard in a day by benches set across the state.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.