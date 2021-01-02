Latest news LIVE updates: Coronavirus vaccine dry run across India today

Latest news LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, Odisha today via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, after successfully concluding the vaccination dry run in four states, a similar mega-drill will be conducted in all states and union territories today. This is aimed at equipping the entire administration and management of vaccine supply, storage and logistics, including cold chain management, the Health Ministry said. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites. Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

