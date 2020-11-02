Latest news LIVE updates: SC decision in loan moratorium case likely today

-
-
The Supreme Court today will continue hearing a batch of petitions seeking an interest waiver during the loan moratorium period. The three-judge Bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah will hear pleas seeking waiver of accruing interest during the six-month loan moratorium period. The apex court had earlier asked the government to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the six-month moratorium period by November 2.
Meanwhile, the auctioning of coal mines for commercial mining and sale of coal will commence today, with 19 coal blocks going under the hammer. This will be the second and final round of the auction process wherein interested bidders would submit their financial bids in real time on an online platform.
In other news, the West Bengal government and the Eastern Railway will hold a meeting today to discuss resumption of suburban train services.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will today review the coronavirus situation in Delhi, which has seen a sudden spike in cases. Top officials in the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government will attend the meeting.
