Latest news LIVE: DDMA may decide on resuming Delhi Metro services today
DDMA is likely to discuss resuming the Delhi Metro services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines. Stay tuned for latest news LIVE updates
A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today is likely to discuss resuming the Delhi Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, according to officials. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has petrmitted metro trains to operate in a graded manner from September 7.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia today to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is taking place under the shadow of an escalating border row between India and China, two of the bloc's key members.
In another key event today, the Supreme Court will take a decision on waiver of interest on loan moratorium provided by banks to help borrowers in the time of coronavirus crisis. The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday informed the court that the moratorium on repayment of loans could be extended to up to two years under certain conditions.
Amid a political slugfest over the Facebook problem, the parliamentary panel on information technology will meet today to debate of the social media platform's alleged misuse.
