Latest news LIVE updates: Kamala Harris' acceptance speech at 8:00 am today

US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expected to aggressively press the case against Donald Trump. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

US Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo: Bloomberg)
US Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo: Bloomberg)

US Senator Kamala Harris will address the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. The vice-presidential candidate and a former prosecutor from California who made history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket, is expected to aggressively press the case against the Republican President Donald Trump's re-election, .

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' today.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will launch 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' today to provide quality nutritious food to the poor at Rs 8 per plate.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 07:09 IST

