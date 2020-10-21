JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: Railways to allow women to travel in Mumbai local trains from today

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Bihar Elections

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

A suburban local train, running only for people associated with essential services, halts at a station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Thane
A suburban local train
After a wait of five days aince the Maharashtra government's request to this effect, the Indian Railways has now permitted women commuters to travel by suburban trains during certain times of the day from today. Making the announcement on Tuesday evening, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said all women would be allowed to travel in the local trains from Wednesday between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm till the last train. Women comprise nearly 40 per cent of the 8.5 million daily commuters.

In another news, the iconic Kaziranga National Park in Assam will reopen from today after being shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon season, officials said.

Nissan India will virtually unveil the production model of its much-awaited B-SUV, Nissan Magnite, to the global audience today. The SUV, which is to be launched this financial year, was unveiled in India in-mid July.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh