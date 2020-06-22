Latest News Live updates: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th day in a row

JUST IN
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning today to attend a grand military parade in Moscow amid coronavirus pandemic

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to join his Chinese and Russian counterparts in a virtual conference of a trilateral being held today against the backdrop of a tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries. The meeting, being convened at the initiative of Russia, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning today to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas seeking recall of its order staying this year's historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha due to the coronavirus.

