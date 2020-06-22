- Latest News LIVE updates: Rajnath to pay 3-day visit to Russia from today
- Delhi Police on high alert after intelligence inputs about terror attack
- Top headlines: RBI calls for stress testing; China's Vivo may exit IPL
- ASEAN Summit to be held via video conference on June 26 due to Covid-19
- Thirteen NHRC employees test positive for Covid-19 in last ten days
- Galwan Valley face-off: India changes rules of engagement at LAC
- PM Modi's LAC comments 'endorsed Chinese position', alleges Congress
- Pakistani among four terrorists killed in Kashmir encounters, says report
- China row: Field commanders can use firearms under extraordinary situations
- Armed forces get financial powers to buy critical weapons amid LAC standoff
Latest News Live updates: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th day in a row
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning today to attend a grand military parade in Moscow amid coronavirus pandemic
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to join his Chinese and Russian counterparts in a virtual conference of a trilateral being held today against the backdrop of a tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries. The meeting, being convened at the initiative of Russia, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning today to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas seeking recall of its order staying this year's historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha due to the coronavirus.
