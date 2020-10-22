LIVE: India to observe Black Day today to mark 1947 Pak-backed raid on J&K

- 2G internet services extended till Nov 12 in J-K, high-speed data at places
October 22 is observed as "Black Day" to mark the day of the 1947 raid when Pakistan-backed militia invaded J&K and settled down on what today is known as PoK. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India will today observe the day of the raid in 1947 in Jammu and Kashmir as the 'Black Day' to protest against Pakistan's role in instigating violence and terror in the valley. On this day in 1947, Pakistani invaders illegally entered into Jammu and Kashmir and plundered and committed atrocities.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today release its election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharanan will release the manifesto in Patna. 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' will be the key feature of the BJP's manifesto, according to a top Bihar BJP leader who said that it promised to open the gates for all-round development of the state by helping the people of the state become self-reliant.
BJP has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time to address four rallies in support of NDA candidates in poll-bound Bihar today.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes INS Kavaratti under Project 28 in Vishakhapatnam today.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct first Open Market Operations (OMOs) to buy State Developments Loans (SDLs) aggregating Rs 10,000 crore through auction today to improve liquidity and pricing for these bonds.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
