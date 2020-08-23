Latest News LIVE: Flood situation grim in states, 8.3 mn affected in Bihar

A 70-year-old woman died while a two-year-old boy was swept away in an overflowing nullah as heavy rains lashed Madhya Pradesh, while the flood situation in remained grim as the number of those affected by the deluge rose to over 8.3 million.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh received a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains for Tuesday and Wednesday. Darbhanga is the worst-hit district with 20.82 lakh people affected by the deluge while Muzaffarpur has 19.69 lakh people.

A part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram's Sohna Road on late Saturday night. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that two people suffered injuries and both have been admitted to the hospital.

