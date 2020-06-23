Latest News LIVE updates: Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri from today

JUST IN
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh today to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military

It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra
India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China today, days after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley left 20 soldiers dead.
 
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh today to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.
 
In another development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Monsoon is expected to enter parts of Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for holding the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday, modifying its stay order and permitting the festivities without any public attendance, besides directing other precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
