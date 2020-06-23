- Galwan Valley clash: India, China hold round two of military level talks
- 5 High Commission officials, including 2 abducted by ISI, return from Pak
- Galwan clash: PM must be mindful of his words, says Manmohan Singh
- Sonia requests PM to extend free food grains scheme by 3 more months
- Slowing Chinese imports may delay automakers' electric vehicle target
- Rajnath leaves for Russia amid China row; to press for S-400 delivery
- Why is China praising Mr Modi during conflict, asks Rahul in swipe at PM
- Avoid Chinese raw material for bullet-proof jackets: Niti Aayog member
- Ladakh: Gen Naravane discusses security situation with top commanders
- CBSE may inform SC on Tuesday about decision on pending board examinations
Latest News LIVE updates: Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri from today
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh today to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military
Today News | India China tension | Ladakh standoff
India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China today, days after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley left 20 soldiers dead.
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh today to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.
In another development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Monsoon is expected to enter parts of Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for holding the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday, modifying its stay order and permitting the festivities without any public attendance, besides directing other precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
