LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meet with CMs of 7 states

Prime Minister will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven most-affected states today to review the situation. The states with the highest Covid-19 caseload are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.



In another important news, the navies of India and Australia will carry out a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean Region beginning today. The exercise will involve a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, according to officials.



The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die today, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the monsoon session, amid concerns of the spread of among lawmakers, PTI has reported. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days.



On the technology front, Apple Inc will launch its much-awaited online store in India today. Samsung, meanwhile, will host another Galaxy Unpacked event today where the South Korean electronics maker is likely to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan edition smartphone. Titled ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan', the virtual event will livestream on the company's web portal.



