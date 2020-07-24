- Latest news LIVE update: HC ruling in Rajasthan Speaker vs Pilot case today
- Claims of Rs 500 cr property fake, family left in lurch: Vikas Dubey's wife
- Top headlines: Job schemes for migrants; Q1 results better than expected
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat faces probe over alleged credit society scam
- In relief to Sachin Pilot, SC says voice of dissent cannot be suppressed
- Railways to move towards QR code-enabled contactless ticketing: Official
- India raises concern over desecration of Buddha statue in Pakistan
- Mamata announces rejig in Trinamool with one eye on 2021 assembly polls
- Liquor is not essential, says SC; dismisses plea for counter sale in Mumbai
- Seers irked as civic body taxes prayers, events at Varanasi's Ganga Ghat
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker failed to get temporary relief on his plea alleging the high court could not interdict the disqualification proceedings undertaken by him. Catch the latest news of the day
Latest news today live updates: The Rajasthan High Court will today announce its verdict in a case filed by the Congress party's rebel MLAs led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot against the Assembly Speaker's move to disqualify them.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the high court to rule on the petition filed by 19 dissident Congress legislators, including Pilot, against the speaker's notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them, but said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court.
