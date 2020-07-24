JUST IN
Latest news LIVE update: HC ruling in Rajasthan Speaker vs Pilot case today

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker failed to get temporary relief on his plea alleging the high court could not interdict the disqualification proceedings undertaken by him. Catch the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Sachin Pilot
File photo of Sachin Pilot during a press conference, in Jaipur: ANI Photo
Latest news today live updates: The Rajasthan High Court will today announce its verdict in a case filed by the Congress party's rebel MLAs led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot against the Assembly Speaker's move to disqualify them. 

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the high court to rule on the petition filed by 19 dissident Congress legislators, including Pilot, against the speaker's notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them, but said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

