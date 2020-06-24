- Top headlines: CBI books Videocon boss; Trump's visa rules spark protests
- Benefit-based Covid product to be priced higher than the indemnity one
- RIC meet: Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law
- Galwan clash: China talks peace but raises troop deployment by 30%
- China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'
- Galwan Valley clash: Russia rules out mediating between India and China
- Army chief General M M Naravane visits Ladakh, takes stock of situation
- Galwan clash: India, China to disengage forces from friction points
- India-Russia ties are 'special, privileged strategic relations': Rajnath
- Don't make mistake of dismissing Galwan incident as patrol clash: Punjab CM
Latest News LIVE updates: India, China to discuss border tensions today
The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is likely to discuss border tensions between the two countries
Topics
Today News | India China tension | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have informed the Supreme Court that an expert body is in the process of taking a final decision "hopefully by Wednesday, on whether to scrap the remaining Class XII exams scheduled from July 1-15 in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, a day after India and China were reported to have agreed to disengage in parts of eastern Ladakh, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is likely to hold a virtual meet today to discuss border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.
In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called for an all-party meet today over the issue of three ordinances related to the agriculture sector passed by the Centre recently. The CM had convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the central government's agriculture-related ordinances. Singh had already said the ordinances were totally unacceptable to the state.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More