Latest News LIVE updates: India, China to discuss border tensions today

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is likely to discuss border tensions between the two countries

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have informed the Supreme Court that an expert body is in the process of taking a final decision "hopefully by Wednesday, on whether to scrap the remaining Class XII exams scheduled from July 1-15 in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a day after India and China were reported to have agreed to disengage in parts of eastern Ladakh, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is likely to hold a virtual meet today to discuss border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called for an all-party meet today over the issue of three ordinances related to the agriculture sector passed by the Centre recently. The CM had convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the central government's agriculture-related ordinances. Singh had already said the ordinances were totally unacceptable to the state. 

