Latest news LIVE: Fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat's Surat, details awaited

- India's imports from China decrease to $16.6 billion during April-July 2020
- Gujarat assembly passes Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Bill
- Amarinder urges PM for steps to ensure medical oxygen supplies for Punjab
- Import duty can't be retrospective on goods from Pakistan: Supreme Court
- Indian, Sri Lankan discuss bilateral economic, development cooperation
- Rajnath Singh to open 43 bridges in 7 states, launch Tawang tunnel work
- ArtificiaI intelligence, audio tech behind Alexa's Bachchan baritone
- CAG red flags on Delhi Police: Dysfunctional CCTVs, radio communication
- India is 'proud' to endorse US initiative on universal human rights
A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and other citizens today as part of a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction will see participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.
As many as 43 bridges built in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir will be dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced a "rail roko" agitation from September 24 to September 26 to lodge their protest against the three agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.
In another news, the Delhi High Court today will hear a plea by Delhi University teachers seeking direction to colleges affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the AAP-led Delhi government to release their salaries pending for the last four months.
Meanwhile, the six-month suspension of insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against companies comes to an end today and government sources have hinted that there could be another extension in view of the economic stress caused by the pandemic.
