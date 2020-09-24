JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat's Surat, details awaited

A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | NET exam

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ONGC plant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and other citizens today as part of a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction will see participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.
 
As many as 43 bridges built in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir will be dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.
 
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced a "rail roko" agitation from September 24 to September 26 to lodge their protest against the three agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.
 
In another news, the Delhi High Court today will hear a plea by Delhi University teachers seeking direction to colleges affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the AAP-led Delhi government to release their salaries pending for the last four months.
 
Meanwhile, the six-month suspension of insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against companies comes to an end today and government sources have hinted that there could be another extension in view of the economic stress caused by the pandemic.

On the education front, the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted today onward by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh