Latest news LIVE updates: Oxford corona vaccine trial by SII to begin today

24 Covid cases in residential building; declared as micro-containment zone
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi Assembly committee on peace and harmony will today initiate on proceedings in connection with complaints about Facebook's alleged "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in India. The development comes in the backdrop of a report published in the Wall Street Journal recently, citing interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will undertake an aerial survey of the 3 rain-hit districts in the state's northern region on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by flash floods and overflowing rivers.

The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin today.

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 07:34 IST

