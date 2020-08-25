Latest news LIVE updates: Oxford corona vaccine trial by SII to begin today

A Delhi Assembly committee on peace and harmony will today initiate on proceedings in connection with complaints about Facebook's alleged "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in India. The development comes in the backdrop of a report published in the Wall Street Journal recently, citing interviews with unnamed insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will undertake an aerial survey of the 3 rain-hit districts in the state's northern region on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by flash floods and overflowing rivers.

The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford candidate by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin today.

